The self-confessed murderer of three-year-old Courtney Pieters admitted on Monday that he killed her with ant poison and committed necrophilia.

“I unlawfully and intentionally committed a sexual act with a corpse‚” Mortimer Saunders said in his plea explanation.

Pieters was murdered in Elsiesrivier on May 4 last year. Saunders and Pieters’ father‚ Aaron Fourie‚ were friends at the time of her murder and Saunders was a tenant living in the same house where the murder and rape allegedly took place.

Fourie and Pieters’ mother‚ Juanita‚ left her in the care of her six-year-old brother.

Saunders was on leave and at home when he woke up and used the bathroom before returning to his bedroom.

He said Courtney entered his room “10-15 minutes” later to watch television before Saunders asked her to leave‚ because he wanted to go back to sleep. Courtney returned 30 minutes later.