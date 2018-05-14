Justice for Courtney Pieters postponed

The trial for Mortimer Saunders‚ who is accused of raping and murdering three-year-old Courtney Pieters‚ was postponed on Monday. This will afford him time to appoint an expert pathologist to challenge the state's post-mortem findings.

In dispute is the post-mortem report which the defence said contributed to the rape charges against Saunders.

Lawyer Mornay Calitz said in the Cape Town High Court that because Saunders was relying on legal aid to fight his case the appointment of an expert witness had to be cleared by treasury - a process which may take two weeks to finalise. Legal aid is a government program which gives legal representation to people who cannot afford to pay for it.

Judge Pearl Mantame postponed the matter to May 28.

Pieters was murdered in Elsiesrivier in May last year. Saunders and Pieters's father‚ Aaron Fourie‚ were best friends at the time of her murder and Saunders was a tenant living in the same house where the murder and rape allegedly took place.