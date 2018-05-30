‘I saw the child laying there’ - Woman who found Courtney Pieters’ body testifies

“Captain‚ you must go behind the factories because there’s an open field where people walk through‚” said Pamela Scholtz‚ the Delft Neighbourhood Watch member who found three-year-old Courtney Pieters’ body during a search for the missing girl on May 13 2017.

Arriving at the site‚ Scholtz veered away from the search party.

“I went through a thorny field and walked along the factory fence‚ but I didn’t find anything. But while looking through the leaves‚ I suddenly saw Courtney … I saw the child laying there‚” said Scholtz before breaking down on the witness stand in the Cape Town High Court.

Judge Pearl Mantame adjourned the trial to allow Scholtz to gather herself. Mortimer Saunders has admitted to killing Courtney and performing a sexual act on her corpse.