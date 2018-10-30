Family adamant employer killed their loved one

A Mpumalanga family is accusing a white employer of killing their loved one before sending her body to a mortuary without even notifying the police.

The family of Thandi Zitha, 55, from Shatale village in Bushbuckridge, who worked as a domestic worker in the suburb of Shandon in Mbombela, believes that her employer assaulted her to death and then sent her body straight to the mortuary.

Zitha’s daughter Wendy told Sowetan on Monday that they want the police to investigate her mother’s death.

She said her mother had bruises all over her body and a scar on her face when they identified her.

The family said they received a call from the deceased’s employer on October 1 to come to his house, but when they arrived he had already taken her body to a mortuary in Mbombela. The family said according to the mortuary's postmortem results, Zitha died from natural causes.

“We got a call that my mother had collapsed, but when we got to the house of her employer we were told that she was dead and that the employer had already taken her body to the mortuary. When we went to collect her body from the mortuary the following day, the mortuary told us it had already performed the postmoterm.

"However, what’s scary is that she had bruises all over her body and her face seemed to have been hacked. As shocked as we were, we decided to bury her but we have a lot of questions," said Wendy.