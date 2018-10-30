Spampool to ref ABU rematch

Veteran boxing official Thabo Spampool will referee the eagerly awaited rematch between ABU cruiserweight champion Thomas Oosthuizen and Thabiso Mchunu, promoter Rodney Berman has announced.

The fight will headline Golden Gloves' "Repeat or Revenge" bill at Emperors Palace on December 8.

Berman said veteran local ring official Simon Xamlashe, Michael Neeqwave of Ghana and Zambian John Shipanuka will be the judges. ABU vice-president Peter Ngatane will be fight supervisor.