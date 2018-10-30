Boxing

Spampool to ref ABU rematch

By Bongani Magasela - 30 October 2018 - 11:42
Veteran referee Thabo Spampool will referee the eagerly awaited rematch between Thomas 'Tommy Gun' Oosthuizen and Thabiso 'The Rock' Mchunu.
Image: n-squared

Veteran boxing official Thabo Spampool will referee the eagerly awaited rematch between ABU cruiserweight champion Thomas Oosthuizen and Thabiso Mchunu, promoter Rodney Berman has announced.

The fight will headline Golden Gloves' "Repeat or Revenge" bill at Emperors Palace on December 8.

Berman said veteran local ring official Simon Xamlashe, Michael Neeqwave of Ghana and Zambian John Shipanuka will be the judges. ABU vice-president Peter Ngatane will be fight supervisor.

Spampool was one of the three judges for the first fight between the two in Kempton Park on September 1. Two judges scored the fight 115-113 in favour of Oosthuizen while the third scored it a draw, at 114-114. Oosthuizen won by a majority points decision.

Some people, including yours truly, believed Mchunu did enough to win, with others saying the right man won.

Berman decided the two 30-year-old lefties must do it all over again, and fortunately the boxers and their trainers agreed.

