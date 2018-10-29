Petrol station ‘hit’ suspect faces additional charge

An additional charge has been added to the charge sheet against one of three men accused of the murder of Durban businessman Kidesh Ramjettan.

Ayanda Shezi made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday for a pre-trial conference where prosecutor Surekha Marimuthu told that court that an additional charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition had been added to his charge sheet.

His two co-accused‚ Menziwa Mdaka‚ and Zakhele Dubazane‚ had made an appearance at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where their matter was remanded to November 22.

The three men were arrested in Gauteng two weeks ago by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial task team after Ramjettan was shot in the head at his Rossburgh petrol station in August.

Marimuthu also told the court that they were in possession of the ballistic reports for the gun seized during the men’s arrest. The gun is believed to be linked to Ramjettan’s murder.

Shezi’s matter was postponed to November 1. He will remain in police custody.