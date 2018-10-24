Probe into 111 ‘cash for jobs’ cases at Soweto hospital nears completion.

Gauteng’s health department has conducted disciplinary hearings for 111 cases involving a “cash for jobs” scam at the Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto.

DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said this was revealed by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa in an oral reply to his questions in the Gauteng Legislature on Tuesday.

Ramokgopa‚ in her response‚ divulged that trade unions had helped to uncover the scam and it had been handed over to the Hawks for investigation.

The department began its probe in 2017.