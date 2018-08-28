Soccer boss's bribery case postponed

A court case against two men has been rolled over to Wednesday to allow their defense team to verify if there are pending cases or previous convictions.

Mpho Mphahlele, 33, and Peter Moutlane, 51, appeared briefly in the Wynburg Magistrate's Court on charges of corruption and extortion after they posed as senior Hawks officials in an attempt to solicit a R600 000 bribe from a well-known soccer boss, Bobby Motaung.

Their lawyer, advocate Eric Mosehane, told the court that he received information from the Hawks pertaining to his clients’ profiles but needed to verify it before commencing with their bail application.