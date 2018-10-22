A bit of pain to ease the suffering of cancer patients.

That’s the idea behind a new campaign by the Highway Hospice in KwaZulu-Natal‚ who are raising funds to supply much-needed morphine to cancer patients.

In an attempt to raise funds to pay for 100 days’ worth of morphine for patients throughout the region — from Amanzimtoti on the south coast‚ up to Ballito and inland to Botha’s Hill — Highway Hospice has launched the Miles for Morphine charity challenge relay.

The real challenge for participants is not to complete the race on December 1 but to raise R5‚000 before it even starts.

The average patient cared for by Highway Hospice takes six doses of morphine a day. The cost of the oral pain management drug is R8.40 for an average dose of 180mg.

According to Highway Hospice spokesman John Olds‚ R5‚000 can therefore buy 600 doses of morphine.

“The challenge is to first raise funds as a team and then to celebrate your achievement in running your ‘Miles for Morphine’ while having a great day out‚” said Olds.