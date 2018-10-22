Grandson 'confesses' to strangling grandmother

The family of a man who allegedly killed his 92-year-old grandmother suspects that "dagga made him do it".

His aunt Matseke Chuene said her nephew was a heavy dagga smoker but did not have a history of violence.

"I think he had smoked a wrong one this time. He smokes and drinks a lot," she said.

Matseke, the elderly woman's daughter-in-law, said the family suspects dagga.

The 36-year-old man from Maratapelo village in Ga-Chuene outside Polokwane, Limpopo, was arrested for allegedly strangling his grandmother Ramadimetja Chuene in her sleep on Thursday night.

He will appear in the Thabamoopo magistrate's court for the murder of Chuene today.

Matseke said the suspect was a builder based in Gauteng.

She said that when the suspect returned from Gauteng two weeks ago, he boasted that he had lot of money and will take care of his grandmother.

After the killing, the suspect called the police and allegedly confessed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said it was alleged the man entered Chuene's bedroom through the window and strangled her.

"The motive is still unknown but domestic violence may not be ruled out," he said.

Matseke said it was late at night when she was woken by the police.

She said a police officer told her that her nephew called them to the crime scene.

"I couldn't believe it happened. It was like I was dreaming, seeing her helpless body on the bed.