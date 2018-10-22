Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina faces motion of no confidence

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina is entering a possible make or break week as the DA courts other parties to support its motion of no confidence to oust him from office.

Masina is facing his first motion of no confidence since becoming mayor over two years ago.

The EFF in Ekurhuleni will hold its caucus meeting today to take a position on the motion of no confidence, which will be debated on Thursday.

The red berets and DA jointly have 102 councillors while the ANC has 109, and this means coalition partners, mainly smaller parties from both sides, will have a greater say in Masina staying or going.

The opposition needs just 113 to oust Masina, who needs all his ANC councillors and four from its coalition partner, the African Independent Congress (AIC), to vote against the motion.

Masina declined to comment yesterday, with his office saying he’s focusing on government business.

The AIC, which helped the ANC regain the metro, said it expected all its councillors to toe the party line and vote against the motion.

AIC spokesperson Aubrey Mhlongo confirmed yesterday that its councillors were being courted individually to vote in support of the motion.

“The AIC is standing with Masina, our relationship with the ANC is still intact... they [DA] haven’t courted us officially, they consulting [our] councillors in the municipality but we’ve not received anything officially,” Mhlongo said.

The DA, however, believes the ground is fertile in Ekurhuleni for its motion to succeed on Thursday.

DA leader in Ekurhuleni, Phillip de Lange, said: “There’s a 50/50 chance [for the motion to succeed], we are lobbying other parties.”

De Lange said they had asked council speaker Patricia Kumalo to allow for the vote to take place via secret ballot.

“Our meetings with our coalition partners, and commitments by failing ANC councillors who have said they will vote with us should there be a secret ballot, clearly showcases that as public servants, we are ready for change and a new dawn.. one without Masina spearheading the City of Ekurhuleni,” De Lange said.

The DA said the motion was supporting the public’s call for clean governance and better service delivery, especially to those oppressed by poverty.

“This motion is a fight for people to be heard, a fight against corruption and a fight to unite the leaders who have committed to serving the public,” De Lange said.

The EFF’s Mampuru Mampuru said: “It’s not only about voting for or against but it’s about exploring all avenues to check the pros and cons of this motion.”

He said the party’s caucus meeting, which would involve the red berets’ regional leadership, would take a decision on the motion.