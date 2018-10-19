Student activist and #FeesMustFall campaign leader Mcebo Dlamini says he is confident his trial will finally start on Friday.

Speaking outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court ahead of his appearance‚ Dlamini told the publication that the case had been set down for a pretrial and that his team was ready.

"Today we are proceeding. There can't be any details‚” said Dlamini. “You see I even brought [Advocate] Tembeka [Ngcukaitobi] today. I brought big guns. I'm not playing.

"If the state is not ready today‚ then the case must be struck off the roll."