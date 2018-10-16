Statistics South Africa has started its Census of Commercial Agriculture in South Africa.

The census will last until June 2019.

A team of fieldworkers began the census by collecting data at a farm in Bapsfontein in Ekurhuleni on Monday.

About 600 fieldworkers will collect data from farmers in order to count how many commercial farmers there are‚ determine the size of farms‚ the variety of crops grown in different geographic areas‚ number of livestock on each farm and irrigation usage.

Statistician General Risenga Maluleke said that the data collected would also measure levels of employment in the agriculture sector.

“(The census) will assist the country to measure the level of food security in the country and also guide investment and planning in the agriculture sector‚” said Maluleke.