Whites must be part of the solution to land issue

As much as I would like to see blacks owning land, I believe we are not as yet ready for commercial farming.

Let's rather allow white farmers impart to us the skills we need for commercial farming and thereafter give them a small percentage of land to farm while the rest is owned by either the state or cooperatives formed by land owners. Populist land politics will turn this country into another Zimbabwe.

We all know that white farmers are not prepared to share the land with us, and I agree with what Julius Malema once said - that the ANC and our beloved Nelson Mandela sold us out. Let us debate on how best to expropriate land without inviting poverty.

Lindokuhle Ngobeni

Barberton Prison Farm