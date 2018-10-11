Warrant of arrest for multimillion-dollar student

A warrant of arrest was issued on Thursday for a 22-year-old student who was caught trying to leave South Africa with more than R9m in US dollars.

This was after Fayrooz Saleh failed to pitch up at the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court for the commencement of her case. Court orderlies called out for her in court and along the corridors but she failed to respond.

Moments later‚ her lawyer Ori Moloi told the court that he had last spoken to Saleh on Wednesday‚ when she informed him that she was ill. He did not have further clarity on whether she had planned to arrive for the day's proceedings.

Moloi said he had been unable to get in contact with her as he was without his phone.