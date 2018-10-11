Late arrival spoils Ndlovu's chances

Bafana Bafana striker Dino Ndlovu has admitted that the chances of him playing against Seychelles at the FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm) are slim.

The China-based Ndlovu's initial flight was cancelled and he only managed to arrive in SA on Tuesday - a couple of days after the national team went to camp to prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Ndlovu, 28, has been in great form for Chinese League One outfit Hangzhou Greentown, for whom he has scored 18 goals in 21 appearances as they chase promotion to the Super League.

Despite his form, Ndlovu's late arrival is likely to count against him with Lebogang Mothiba and Percy Tau, who are also in good form, set to get the nod.