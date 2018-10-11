Abuse victim feels vindicated after Catholic priest issues apology

The priest had helped him get school and had bought him clothes before revealing his true intentions.

"Immediately after being taken to this school, I was invited to his church to celebrate my admittance to the school. He also told me that I was to sleep over," the Sowetan reported earlier this week.

"When we were in the room, instead of offering me orange juice he offered me a glass of whiskey."

"I eventually got drunk and he started to tell me everything he has done for me. The clothing, the pocket money and the school. All I had to do was give him a bit of pleasure," he said.

Segodisho said he had to touch the priest intimately to show his gratitude. He said it started with touching then went on to kissing.

"He made it known that I must never tell anyone about this. He told me I would lose my place in the shelter and not go to school. He knew I had a hunger to get an education," said Segodisho.