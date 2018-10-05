President Ramaphosa promises to clean up struggling municipalities

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to clean up municipalities that have been put under administration.

"One of the tragedies of the moment that we are in now is that government structures and their capabilities have weakened over time, particularly at local government level," said Rampahosa on Friday afternoon at the Presidential Jobs Summit in Midrand, Johannesburg, the last day of the summit.

He said the auditor-general's report had revealed that a "number of local governments are becoming dysfunctional".

Ramaphosa said his administration had identified the poor performance of certain municipalities as the cause of the problem and would ensure that they work tirelessly to reverse that.

"We now know where the problem is and we now know what to do. We are taking steps to address this issue in a comprehensive and thorough manner," he said.

Earlier this year, the auditor-general audited 257 municipalities and 21 of the 60 to 70 municipal entities that exist. Only 33 received clean audits, with none of those being in the North West, Free State and Limpopo provinces.