An analysis of 2017-18 financial reports submitted to Parliament by government departments and entities has revealed irregular expenditure of R72.6-billion.

Fruitless and wasteful expenditure‚ money that could have been saved if reasonable care had been taken‚ totalled R3bn.

The DA released its analysis of these financial reports at a media briefing on Sunday. The party said that a composite analysis compiled last year had revealed that total irregular expenditure‚ across all departments and entities stood at R42.8bn.

“The figure for the most recent year is double what was incurred in the previous year and does not include all departments and entities as some are yet to table their report‚” the party said.

The DA said irregular expenditure occurred when expenditure was not properly managed and was sometimes an indicator of corruption.