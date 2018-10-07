KwaZulu-Natal transport‚ community safety and liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has commended police for arresting a suspect implicated in the torching of a train in Umlazi‚ south of Durban.

The incident two weeks ago was sparked by train delays on September 21‚ and saw members of the community vandalising Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) property including a ticket office‚ four cars‚ and four train coaches.

Fearing for the safety of passengers and staff‚ Prasa suspended trains in the province for a week.