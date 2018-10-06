Regulation concerns may derail Prasa

The regulator has threatened to revoke Prasa’s safety permit which, if seen through, could stop all Metrorail passenger trains from operating.

The safety regulator on Friday sent Prasa a letter of intention to revoke its permit and gave them only two hours to explain why the permit should not be revoked. Prasa could not meet RSR deadline as investigations into the latest train collision were still being conducted.

“Whilst PRASA acknowledges that the action taken by the RSR is within the mandate of the Safety Regulator, it must be noted that the train incident happened just over 48 hours ago and is still being investigated through the normal processes and structures when such incidents occur,” Prasa said.

“A Board of Inquiry has been established to investigate the cause of the accident, upon which a full report will be released to the relevant authorities.”