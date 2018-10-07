The Imposter explores new storytelling style

The second season of The Imposter is undergoing a very dramatic reshuffle that's more turbulent than the storyline for its inaugural season.

For starters, Seriti Films - producers of Sunday night's The Herd - will helm the show as producers.

They will be taking over from Ferguson Films.

But that's not all. The second season of the Mzansi Magic show will introduce a new star-studded cast of Mpho Osei Tutu, Gail Mabalane, Joyce Skefu, Seputla Sebogodi, Tiisetso Thoka, Nonhle Thema and Sonia Mbele.

However, Thishiwe Ziqubu, Owen Sejake, Matshepo Maleme and Khulu Skenjana will not be reprising their roles.

The show intends to explore the anthology storytelling tool (rolling out a series of stories under one title) that has been on the rise in international TV in recent years in shows such as True Detective, Fargo and American Horror Story.

"The idea was that the series had a premise that can continue for as long as each season has different creative minds on it," said Shona Ferguson, executive producer at Ferguson Films.