Ambulance hijacked in Eastern Cape

An Eastern Cape ambulance driver was hijacked and kidnapped while parked outside the Libode Clinic by two armed men in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mthatha police spokesperson Dineo Koena said the 46-year-old victim was found hours later in a forest tied up and the stripped ambulance abandoned nearby.

Koena said the incident happened at 3.30 am on Saturday. The man‚ whose hands were restrained with one of his clothing items‚ had managed to take out his cellphone and called for help.

“Police made a follow-up and searched the forest where they found the victim tied but safe from injuries‚” said Koena.

“The vehicle was recovered with some wheels removed but the wheels were lying next to it. A search for the suspects has been launched. We urge anyone with information to come forward and confidentiality is guaranteed. The information may be given to Libode Detective Commander D/Captain Zwakala on 0730933100 or our Crime Stop Line 0860 10111.”