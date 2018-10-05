Outa guns for outgoing public service boss Richard Seleke

The embattled Gupta-linked public enterprises director-general Richard Seleke is finally leaving the public service after reaching a settlement on his exit.

This brings to an end a deadlock between Seleke and his employer. He had, more than two months ago, accepted a R3-million settlement but refused to sign on the dotted line unless a condition preventing him from working for government until 2020 was scrapped.

He vowed at the time to challenge this in the Labour Court.

The public enterprises department announced this week that Seleke, who was suspended by minister Pravin Gordhan in March, was officially vacating his position following a settlement reached with President Cyril Ramaphosa's office as well as the department.