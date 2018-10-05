Cyril Ramaphosa blames lack of new jobs on corruption

President Cyril Ramaphosa has blamed corruption for the government's failure to create new jobs.

Speaking on the opening day of the Presidential Jobs Summit at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand yesterday, Ramaphosa said the government was determined to intensify the work it had already started to end state capture and root out corruption.

"State capture and corruption have undermined investor confidence and public trust, eroded key institutions of the state and diverted resources intended to support development," Ramaphosa said.

"The social partners have agreed to support the government's anti-corruption strategy and to develop their own complementary strategies," he added.