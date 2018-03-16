Four days after a CCMA ruling that stated Eskom must reinstate whistleblower and suspended head of Legal Suzanne Daniels the power utility has levelled new charges against her.

On March 8 the CCMA ruled that Eskom was guilty of unfair labour practice in its two attempts to suspend Daniels in October and December last year.

The CCMA awarded Daniels five months' remuneration as compensation and ordered that she be allowed to return to work on Monday March 19.

Daniels declined to comment when contacted on Friday‚ referring queries to Eskom‚ which did not immediately respond. The publication was told a response will be forthcoming. This story will be updated to reflect that.