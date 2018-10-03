Baphalane village's community services stopped in North West

The community of Baphalane in Ramokokastad in the North West want the North West premier, Job Mokgoro to appoint an administrator to their tribal council if he wants services and schools in their village to start running again.

The community shut down all schools, a clinic and pre-schools in the area since June 14.

They wanted government to stop promising to fix their problems and to start acting.

The community has two major things that they want government to attend to. They want an administrator to take over while an investigating team appointed by Mokgoro continues to investigate the maladministration and corruption alleged to have happened at their tribal office.

They also want Chief Joe Ramokoka to be suspended or to step down while the investigating team do their work.

On Tuesday night, the community got into two buses and five taxis and headed to the North West provincial legislature.

They wanted Mokgoro to explain to them why he has not appointed an administrator as he has promised in a meeting between the premier, the royal family and the traditional council.

The community said Mokgoro told them in their last meeting that an administrator will start immediately and that an established intervention team would start with the corruption investigation.