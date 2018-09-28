Task team vows to shut down Vuwani

Vuwani is once again on a knife-edge after the Limpopo government dismissed the residents' concerns, saying the community will have to wait for the next cycle of the municipal demarcation process for their latest concerns to be addressed.

The pro-Makhado demarcation task team (PMDTT) has now vowed to shut down the Vuwani area again.

This comes after the provincial government yesterday announced at its executive council post-briefing that the department of cooperative governance should help and get the Municipal Demarcation Board process or timeline for the next cycle so that the residents can prepare their new proposal.

PMDTT spokesperson Alex Ndou yesterday dismissed the announcement. "This is not what we agreed on; they are playing games and we will play games too. We are not going to wait for another five years, we need the decision which removed us from Makhado local municipality to be immediately reversed."