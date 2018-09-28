Task team vows to shut down Vuwani
Vuwani is once again on a knife-edge after the Limpopo government dismissed the residents' concerns, saying the community will have to wait for the next cycle of the municipal demarcation process for their latest concerns to be addressed.
The pro-Makhado demarcation task team (PMDTT) has now vowed to shut down the Vuwani area again.
This comes after the provincial government yesterday announced at its executive council post-briefing that the department of cooperative governance should help and get the Municipal Demarcation Board process or timeline for the next cycle so that the residents can prepare their new proposal.
PMDTT spokesperson Alex Ndou yesterday dismissed the announcement. "This is not what we agreed on; they are playing games and we will play games too. We are not going to wait for another five years, we need the decision which removed us from Makhado local municipality to be immediately reversed."
Ndou said they suspended their shutdown two months ago after the government requested an audience with them.
"We are meeting on Sunday to map a way forward and we are not ruling out a shutdown because these people are taking us for granted," he said.
Provincial government spokesperson Phuti Seloba said by law Vuwani falls under the Collins Chabane local municipality (CCM) and some services were rendered in the area.
Residents wanted a written commitment to be made by the provincial government to provide technical support to prepare their submission during the demarcation process.
Seloba said: "The inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on Vuwani is of the view that the letter of commitment should not be submitted to the PMDTT on the technical input as this could create a wrong precedence, but that the PMDTT should be supported like any other stakeholder during the re- determination process should a need arise."
In 2016, Vuwani residents burnt a total of 24 schools and schooling was disrupted for three months in protest against the demarcation process to the newly established municipality.