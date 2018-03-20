Residents in poor communities do not agree with municipalities being merged with the intention of improving their financial viability.

This is one of the findings of a study conduced by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) and the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) which was released on Tuesday.

The exploratory study focused on Vuwani‚ in Limpopo‚ and looked at the drivers of violence and conflict that erupted over municipal boundaries in the region.

It also aimed to understand the socio-economic and psychosocial impact of the violence on the communities‚ their learning activities and everyday life.

Violence erupted in Vuwani following the MDB’s 2016 re-determination process which led to the recommendation that the Malamulele and Vuwani municipalities be merged and called the Malamulele-Vuwani municipality.

Schools were torched and teaching and learning brought to a standstill as residents protested against the MDB decision to merge the two municipalities. Various spheres of government were called to intervene in what was turning out to be serious crisis in these areas.