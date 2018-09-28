South Africa

Anti-fuel price hike protester arrested following scuffle with police

By Lwandile Bhengu - 28 September 2018 - 14:03

The national deputy chairman of People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (Pappi)‚ bishop Timothy Ngcobo‚ has been arrested following a protest by the group on the M4 on Friday.

Ngcobo‚ who also leads a pro-Zuma religious support group‚ joined about 50 people and formed a human chain blocking traffic along the southbound carriageway of the Ruth First Highway.

The protest was in anticipation of a high fuel hike in October.

The Automobile Association has warned that the petrol price is expected to rise by R1.01 a litre next month.

“One of the group members pushed a police officer and was arrested for common assault. He will appear in court soon‚” said KwaZulu-Natal Saps spokesperson captain Nqobile Gwala.

Pappi's national convenor Visvin Reddy said that Ngcobo's arrest was unjust and they they would not stop fighting against fuel increases. “We are fighting for something important and we will not stop until government listens‚” he said.

READ MORE:

'Catastrophic' fuel price hike on the cards‚ protests expected

Brace yourself for another big fuel price hike. The Automobile Association (AA) warned on Thursday that motorists would face “unprecedented price ...
News
1 day ago

Petrol station falls victim to pump-and-dash scam

An Engen garage in Pretoria has fallen victim to motorists who fill up with fuel and speed off without paying — the latest scammer being the owner of ...
News
10 days ago

'Nationwide shutdown' planned over fuel price increases

The newly formed People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (Pappi) has vowed to intensify its fight against the rising prices of fuel.
News
14 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
Step aboard a SA Navy vessel during a war game simulation
X