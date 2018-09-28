The national deputy chairman of People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (Pappi)‚ bishop Timothy Ngcobo‚ has been arrested following a protest by the group on the M4 on Friday.

Ngcobo‚ who also leads a pro-Zuma religious support group‚ joined about 50 people and formed a human chain blocking traffic along the southbound carriageway of the Ruth First Highway.

The protest was in anticipation of a high fuel hike in October.

The Automobile Association has warned that the petrol price is expected to rise by R1.01 a litre next month.

“One of the group members pushed a police officer and was arrested for common assault. He will appear in court soon‚” said KwaZulu-Natal Saps spokesperson captain Nqobile Gwala.

Pappi's national convenor Visvin Reddy said that Ngcobo's arrest was unjust and they they would not stop fighting against fuel increases. “We are fighting for something important and we will not stop until government listens‚” he said.