The newly formed People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (Pappi) has vowed to intensify its fight against the rising prices of fuel.

The vow comes ahead of predictions that the fuel price could increase by more than a rand a litre next month.

“South Africans are reeling from catastrophic hikes almost every month and the next one will be the biggest by far. Coupled with rising food and transport costs‚ the average South African will find it very difficult to make ends meet‚” said the group’s national convenor‚ Visvin Reddy.

Reddy‚ a former ANC councillor in the eThekwini municipality‚ has previously held protests against fuel hikes under the Pappi banner. But they have now threatened to embark on a nationwide protest against fuel hikes on September 28.

The after comes after the Central Energy Fund (CEF) said that a weaker rand and a higher international oil price had led to a more than R1 under recovery for all grades of fuel in the first 10 days of September‚ putting motorists in line for yet another hefty fuel price increase‚ Business Day reported on Tuesday.