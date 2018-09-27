WATCH: ‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’

When the Constitutional Court ruled this month that South Africans may smoke marijuana in the privacy of their own homes, Gareth Prince felt a huge sense of relief. Not only has he fought for the legalisation of marijuana for the past 21 years, but he also “lawyered up” to take the battle to the highest court in the land.

But Prince is not stopping there. He wants to see cannabis become an agricultural industry in South Africa, creating jobs and boosting the economy.

“We want to make cannabis into an industry. We want to make marijuana work for the people of Africa and to improve our economy. South Africa is the most suitable place on Earth to grow cannabis,” said Prince.

This publication spoke to the man behind the fight to legalise marijuana, whom many Rastafarians regard as the “Dagga Prince”.