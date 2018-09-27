The Zondo Commission’s legal team has applied for the admission into evidence of three hard drives containing the so-called “GuptaLeaks” emails – which they believe are “relevant to the work of the commission”.

Inquiry lawyer Paul Pretorius says the application to admit the hard drives containing the leaks‚ which is supported with an affidavit by inquiry lead investigator Terence Nombembe‚ was brought without giving any notice to the alleged owners of the hard drives: Sahara Computers.

Any interest that Sahara Computers may have in preserving the confidentiality of the emails or challenging their admission into evidence could be argued at a later date‚ he said.

If Sahara persisted in claiming that the emails were fake it would have no right to seek to preserve their confidentiality‚ he said. If they want to keep the emails confidential‚ he further argued‚ they would have to admit the authenticity thereof. “We will have to see what they do‚” he concluded.