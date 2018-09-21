Light up legal herb and let worries go up in puff of smoke

The party was popping, booze flowing, Peter Tosh crying from the speakers, "Legalise it, don't criticise it."

And, yes, at this party at a private house in the then whites-only suburb of Berea in Durban back in 1986, I was to discover that not only were our white fellow countrymen smoking "it", but they were also doing some crazy things with "it".

I must admit that, like Barack Obama who admitted that he used to smoke "it" at university, by the time I got to tertiary I had been smoking "it" for a while.

So, back to this party. I smoked "it" a bit. Consumed some beers. And then I suddenly felt famished.

Lesle', who was a fellow boarder at this commune, had baked some special cakes. I tucked into them with an appetite that would have impressed Khulubuse Zuma.