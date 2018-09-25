Do you remember the story of Baby Phenyo — the toddler who needed nearly R2-million to undergo surgery so she could take her first steps?

Well‚ Phenyo may finally be on the road to taking those little steps‚ thanks to her tenacious parents who have fought for a year to raise funds through various campaigns and events to get their daughter to undergo specialised surgery in the US.

Phenyo was wheeled into surgery four days ago in Florida‚ US‚ and has since been discharged from hospital.

“She’s doing well.. Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes‚” her parents said on her Facebook page‚ Get Phenyo Walking.

The little Johannesburg girl was born with tibial hemimelia – a condition which caused a defect to one of her legs and ankles — making it impossible for her to walk.

Speaking to this publication last year‚ her father said that South African medics they had consulted had advised the parents to amputate her leg but after doing their own research‚ they had found a doctor in Florida‚ US‚ who had successfully operated on other children with a similar condition.