Cosatu's new leadership a 50-50 gender split

Cosatu has officially named its top six leaders to take over the reins from their predecessors with a balanced mix of gender representation.

During the closing address at Gallagher Convention Centre, commissioners from the Independent Electoral Commission named newly elected president Zingiswa Losi as the federation's first female president in the history of Cosatu.

Losi, who previously held the position of second deputy president, was nominated unopposed by the federation's 17 affiliates on Monday to replace her predecessor S’dumo Dlamini.

After months of speculation that Dlamini would be seeking a third term, Losi was the preferred candidate.

National Education Health and Allied Workers Union’s Michael Shingange was elected as the first deputy president, followed by Louisa Thipe, president of the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Union, who took the position of second deputy president.

Cosatu’s general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali, as well as his deputy Solly Phetoe, retained their positions respectively after they were also elected unopposed.

Frieda Oosthuizen, who has been treasurer for two terms, also retained her position unopposed.

“Cosatu is communicating a clear message for the world and to the country to know that women within the ranks of this radical trade union movement are ready to take the responsibility at the sharpest end of the troubles of emancipation of all women in our society,” said Losi during her closing address.

The new leaders will serve until 2021.