Victory for dagga users as ConCourt grants permission for private use

Dagga users in South Africa are free to blaze their joints in the privacy of their homes without fear of being prosecuted after a Constitutional Court ruling on the matter on Tuesday.

Scenes of celebration erupted and ululations could be heard inside the courtroom after judgment declaring that it was no longer a criminal offence for people to cultivate and use dagga in the privacy of their homes.

The unanimous judgment by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo rendered certain sections of the Drugs Act and Medicines Act unconstitutional on the basis that they infringed upon the right to privacy as enshrined in the constitutions.