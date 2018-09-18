Delivering her judgment‚ that went through submissions made by the defence and state on Monday‚ the magistrate said Makhalemele had failed to submit compelling reasons why he should be released on bail.

"As a law-abiding citizen‚ you should have allowed the deceased to use the parking. In fact‚ you should have gotten out of your car and assisted him to park on the parking spot that you both had targeted‚" Mogotsi said.

She highlighted that although the state had failed to address her on the fact that the deceased was an elderly person‚ she said the court could not ignore the provisions of the Older Persons Act. "The Act deals with combating the abuse of elderly persons and the deceased was 71‚ meaning this act kicks in‚" Mogotsi said.

The magistrate also said the court was not convinced that Makhalemele would not interfere with state witnesses or try to intimidate them.

"One of the state witnesses is a security guard from OR Tambo and as an Uber driver‚ you would definitely see him when dropping or fetching your clients there‚" Mogotsi said.