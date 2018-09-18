Numsa's urgent court application against VR Laser struck off the roll

A high court application by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) to stop the sale of assets of the Gupta-linked company, VR Laser Services, was struck off the roll for lack of urgency.

The application in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday had sought to halt an auction on Thursday of the company’s plant and machinery worth millions of rand.

Judge Selemeng Mokose ruled that Numsa had failed to convince her that the matter was urgent, with the auction scheduled to take place in just two days.

"I'm not swayed that there's urgency… the matter is struck off the roll for the lack of urgency," said Mokose.