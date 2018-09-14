Address mix-up keeps 'killer' wife in custody

The bail application of a 26-year-old woman accused of stabbing and killing her husband was postponed by the Witbank Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga after her address was handed over to the wrong investigating officer.

Itumeleng Makhalemele-Maseko, who stands accused for the murder of her husband Caswell Maseko, 30, made her second court appearance on Thursday but the formal bail application was postponed to Friday.

Makhalemele-Maseko walked into the packed courtroom with a blue blanket wrapped around her waist. She sat quietly with her arms folded to her chest.

Her lawyer requested that the bail application be postponed to Friday because he had initially given his client's address to a wrong investigating officer (IO). The lawyer said the right officer would need more time to verify the information.

State prosecutor Fannie Mavundla agreed with the postponement.

"The state agrees to afford the IO more time to verify the address," Mavundla said.