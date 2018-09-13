Wife accused of killing Caswell Maseko has bail application postponed

The bail application of a 26-year-old woman accused of stabbing and killing her husband was postponed by the Witbank Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga after her address was handed over to the wrong investigating officer.

Itumeleng Makhalemele-Maseko, who stands accused of killing her husband Caswell Maseko, 30, made her second court appearance on Thursday but the formal bail application was postponed to Friday.

Makhalemele-Maseko walked into the packed courtroom with a blue blanket wrapped around her waist. During proceeding she sat quietly with her arms folded.

Her lawyer requested that the bail application to be postponed to Friday because he initially gave his client's address to the wrong investigating officer. The lawyer said the investigating officer (IO) would need more time to verify the information.