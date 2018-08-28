A Richards Bay magistrate has issued a warrant for the arrest of alleged rhino poacher Muntugokwakhe Khoza‚ exactly nine years after he was apparently nabbed red-handed near the scene of a rhino killing in the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park.

Khoza‚ 49‚ has already been tried‚ convicted and sentenced to six years in jail for a separate case of rhino poaching in the Vryheid area – a crime for which he has already served his sentence.

The Vryheid crime was committed while Khoza was out on bail for the Hluhluwe case‚ in which he is charged with killing a white rhino in the on August 26‚ 2009.Still out on bail‚ he was due to appear in the Richards Bay Regional Court on Monday before magistrate Logan Naidoo‚ but was not present when the case was called.

This was confirmed by senior State advocate Yuri Gangai‚ who is prosecuting the case against Khoza and two other suspects‚ Mduduzi Xulu‚ 50‚ and Ayanda Buthelezi‚ 39.

A fourth suspect in the case‚ Sifiso Ngema‚ absconded earlier during the trial and cannot be traced. Meanwhile‚ with almost a decade passing since the crime was committed‚ the investigating officer has emigrated to Australia‚ the arresting officer has moved to Malawi and some of the remaining State witnesses have disappeared or are too ill to testify.