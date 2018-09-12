WATCH | 'Racial' assault brings Machadodorp town to a standstill

The situation is still tense in Machadodorp, Mpumalanga, as residents barricaded roads leading to the small town, accusing the police of siding with two white men accused of assaulting a black man.

The men, Wyn Swart, 20, and Bruce Botha, 29, who work as security guards, are accused of assaulting and dragging Godfrey Masuku on Monday after he allegedly had an altercation with another white man who works at an Indian shop.

The situation has now turned racial as the shop of the Indian man was set alight by community members on Tuesday morning who in the afternoon set alight two trucks that were passing on the N4 highway.

Police are monitoring the situation, wrangling with residents who are accusing the police of giving the accused preferential treatment by letting them appear in a court outside their community.

On Tuesday, community members went to the police station where the two accused were arrested, camping outside and demanding to manhandle them. Police, however, took the accused to the Belfast Magistrate's Court where they appeared.

That angered the protestors who then set alight the trucks.

Swart and Botha were not asked to plead on two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and their case was postponed to Friday September 14 for bail application.

It also emerged that a counter assault case was opened against Masuku by the white man who works for the Indian shop owner.