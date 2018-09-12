AmaZulu have been fined R640 000 by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC)‚ with half suspended‚ for missile-throwing from supporters in their 3-1 Absa Premiership defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns at last season.

The game‚ at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on March 2‚ had to be halted from the 63rd minute when a group of AmaZulu supporters hurled objects at the Sundowns bench after Sibusiso Vilakazi’s third goal for Downs in the 60th.

The PSL said in a press release on Wednesday: “The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has found AmaZulu FC guilty and fined the club R640 000.00 of which R320 000.00 was suspended for a period of 24 months provided they are not found guilty of similar offences.

“AmaZulu were charged for spectator misbehaviour and failure to provide adequate security during their Absa Premiership fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns on 02 March 2018 at King Zwelithini Stadium.

“The match was interrupted for a few minutes by spectators throwing missiles.

“AmaZulu were acquitted of charges of overselling tickets and exceeding the stadium safety capacity.”

The censure for AmaZulu comes a day after the PSL DC ordered Kaizer Chiefs to play three matches behind closed doors‚ with one suspended‚ for the pitch invasion at Moses Mabhida Stadium that followed Amakhosi’s 2-0 Nedbank Cup semifinal defeat last season.