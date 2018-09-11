Pandor urges TVET students to sign forms to receive funding
More than 30 000 technical and vocational education and training students (TVET) are yet to receive their financial funding.
This was announced by minister of higher education and training Naledi Pandor when she was giving a statement of national importance on the developments at NSFAS in the National Assembly of parliament in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Pandor pleaded with the TVET students to come forward so that they can be paid.
“In terms of the outstanding Schedule of Particulars (SOPs), the largest number of unsigned contracts is that of TVET college students. These are the students who are confirmed beneficiaries but they have not signed to receive their funds. I am also proud to say that the new administrator has disbursed over R2.2bn in the first days in the office,” Pandor said.
Pandor said, so far, there are 43 925 students who have signed their SOPs and have been confirmed for payment. This follows the appointment of Dr Randall Carolissen as the administrator of the financial aid scheme.
“There has been positive progress in the first two weeks of the new administrator at NSFAS. Links have been re-established with all institutions and institution heads. In the process, an additional 50 000 students have been identified as falling within the criteria for NSFAS support,” Pandor said.
Pandor said once the immediate challenges had been fully addressed, the administrator would focus on identifying the root causes of the problems at NSFAS and develop solutions and a roadmap to address them.
“We anticipate a significant business redesign which should be put in place after the 2019 registration period. The steps taken by the administrator so far have signalled that it will be possible to achieve significant improvement in the administration period,” Pandor said.