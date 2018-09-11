Pandor urges TVET students to sign forms to receive funding

More than 30 000 technical and vocational education and training students (TVET) are yet to receive their financial funding.

This was announced by minister of higher education and training Naledi Pandor when she was giving a statement of national importance on the developments at NSFAS in the National Assembly of parliament in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Pandor pleaded with the TVET students to come forward so that they can be paid.

“In terms of the outstanding Schedule of Particulars (SOPs), the largest number of unsigned contracts is that of TVET college students. These are the students who are confirmed beneficiaries but they have not signed to receive their funds. I am also proud to say that the new administrator has disbursed over R2.2bn in the first days in the office,” Pandor said.