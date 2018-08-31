A total of R1.2-billion has been paid to students and institutions by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)‚ including the amounts owing to students whose allowances were delayed early this year‚ the entity said on Friday.

In total‚ payments made by Thursday night cleared a backlog of more than 25 000 students who have signed their agreements. This includes a large cohort of 12 850 students at the University of South Africa‚ who will receive credit for book vouchers‚ which were delayed.

The process to deal with the backlog started 10 days ago‚ when Dr Randall Carolissen was appointed the NSFAS administrator to ensure‚ among other priorities‚ that payments were processed urgently to pave the way for the opening of the 2019 applications on Monday‚ September 3.