ANCWL secretary denies sending image of gun to reporter
The ANC Women’s League secretary general Meokgo Matuba has denied that she tried to intimidate Sunday Times reporter Qaanitah Hunter.
The politician’s phone last week sent Hunter a picture of a gun after the reporter contacted Matuba asking about a meeting that she allegedly had with former president Jacob Zuma, ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule, former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, former South African Airways boss Dudu Myeni among others.
I hear all the denials. But what I really don’t understand is why the SG of the ANCWL sent me a picture of a gun after I called her with questions and she denied even being in Durban on Thursday and even seeing Zuma. pic.twitter.com/eyAby3Qwuf— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) September 9, 2018
According to an Eyewitness News report Matuba said “Actually no, I didn’t send a gun to Qaanitah. If it’s her take that I sent the gun to intimidate her, my sincere apologies.”
On Sunday the newspaper reported that a "secret" meeting was held where a plan to remove ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was hatched.
Matuba said that she is not sure who sent the text as her phone is used by a lot of people.
According to the report, Matuba explained to the journalist through a text message that she doesn’t know who sent the picture and that she shares her phone with ‘many people’”.
This comes after Magashule told eNCA during an interview earlier today that regardless of how the picture of the gun was sent to Hunter it was unacceptable and Matuba should be made to account for the act.