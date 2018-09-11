ANCWL secretary denies sending image of gun to reporter

According to an Eyewitness News report Matuba said “Actually no, I didn’t send a gun to Qaanitah. If it’s her take that I sent the gun to intimidate her, my sincere apologies.”

On Sunday the newspaper reported that a "secret" meeting was held where a plan to remove ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was hatched.

Matuba said that she is not sure who sent the text as her phone is used by a lot of people.

According to the report, Matuba explained to the journalist through a text message that she doesn’t know who sent the picture and that she shares her phone with ‘many people’”.

This comes after Magashule told eNCA during an interview earlier today that regardless of how the picture of the gun was sent to Hunter it was unacceptable and Matuba should be made to account for the act.​