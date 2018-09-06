Ishmael on going 'broke': I learnt the hard way about dealing with money
With over 30 years experience in the music industry‚ few people know more about the ups and downs of fame and fortune than musician Ishmael Morabe‚ especially when those ups and downs take you from popping bottles to running "dry".
Ishmael's personal life has often hogged headlines‚ with several rumours of him taking drugs and being bankrupt. Responding to these‚ the star said he's learned to curb "abantu bazothini syndrome"‚ a pressure that he believes is the main driver behind celebs making bad decisions.
"I've been broke a couple of time. The many reports that said I was broke were not lying‚ I was. There were many times I was reckless with money‚ buying things I don't need and spending on things that are not at all beneficial‚ like drugs. I've since learnt that I have no reason to do such things‚ so I hope people learn."
He admits that fame has been a school of hard knocks.
"The hardest lesson I've had to learn... and I learnt it the hard way‚ was to respect money. That personally has been the hardest lesson I had to learn. Respect money‚ save money because days are not the same. Today you are guaped then all of a sudden‚ you are dry."
He explained that it took him a long time to get to a place where he understood what it meant to be financially responsible.
"I'm definitely in a better space now‚ on all fronts. Especially mentally‚ I have grown and I am wiser now. There's a purpose in my life because some of the things that have happened to me‚ have left me shocked‚ but I know it has been God's mercy. So‚ now I have a testimony to help teach others. You know‚ for them to learn through the mistakes I have made."
Ishmael's latest single Gimme Gimme has signalled yet another music comeback for the artist. He explained that returning to music was easy when it was the one place his creativity flowed the most.
"I don't know why I always bounce back as far as music goes‚ but I think it's because I'm highly motivated. Music itself motivates me. Everytime I listen to new music and new artists doing different things‚ it fascinates me and helps me always want to create something new as well."