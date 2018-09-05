Gauteng to shut down rogue school

Gauteng department of education will on Thursday close Centauri Learning Centre for operating illegally. The department will work with law enforcement agencies to close the independent school located in Centurion.

Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said it was important to note that the operational registration of the school was withdrawn by the department in April 2018, for nonadherence to registration requirements.

"However the school ignored the correspondence and continued to operate. Among others, the school contravened the Curricullum Policy and also disregarded assessment and examination processes," Mabona said.

He also said the school was using unqualified teachers without SACE certificates and the timetable is not CAPS compliant.