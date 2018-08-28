Controversial former chief electoral officer Mosotho Moepya is among three candidates to be recommended by Parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs to the National Assembly to fill vacancies on the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC)‚

The other two candidates recommended were Judge Dhayanithie Pillay and Dr Nomsa Praisy Masuku.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela recommended disciplinary action against Moepya for failing to provide her with crucial information during her 2013 investigation of a dodgy lease deal for the procurement of the IEC headquarters‚ which resulted in the departure of then chairwoman Pansy Tlakula.

But during his panel interview in July‚ for the vacancy of IEC commissioner‚ Moepya protested his innocence and decried the way he had been treated.